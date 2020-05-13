Markets
Amazon Unveils Fire HD 8 Tablets For Entire Family

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com (AMZN) on Wednesday launched three new models of its Fire tablets that features more storage and faster performance.

The tech giant unveiled an all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

"The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants - great content, more storage, longer battery life - at a price that is incredibly affordable," said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices.

"We've made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C—all for only $89.99. For only $20 more, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs even more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and six months of Kindle Unlimited included. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more—Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment."

The all-new Fire HD 8 is available for pre-order, starting at $89.99. For a limited time, it is available in a two-pack bundle for $159.99. Fire HD 8 is offered in White, Black, Twilight Blue, and Plum, and will begin shipping on June 3.

The Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a new Slate color, and can be pre-ordered starting at $109.99. It begins shipping June 3. The Fire HD 8 Plus can also be purchased as a bundle with the all-new Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by ANGREAT for $139.99.

