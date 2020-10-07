Amazon Unveils 'eero' For ISPs To Offer Exceptional Home Wi-Fi

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com has rolled out the eero hardware and software tools for internet service providers (ISPs) that will help to improve customer retention for ISPs and enhance the customer home Wi-Fi experience. Until now, eero solutions were sold directly to consumers.

eero will be available for initial release in the U.S. and Canada beginning this November, with additional feature releases in December and throughout 2021. eero is already partnering ISPs across North America, Latin America, Europe and Australia.

eero, an Amazon company, has introduced eero for Service Providers to deliver faster speeds, increase the home users internet efficiency, and reduce network congestion. Amazon acquired eero in March 2019. eero is the provider of first mesh home Wi-Fi system, which blankets any home in secure Wi-Fi.

eero uses multiple access points that work together as a mesh system to blanket a home in Wi-Fi. Customers can customize an eero system to meet the needs of their home, delivering the bandwidth all connected devices need. eero also communicates with the cloud to receive instructions and updates.

The eero hardware and software offerings is aimed to help the ISP to provide high-performing Wi-Fi throughout the whole home to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

eero is offering ISPs three components - eero Insight, eero Secure, and the eero 6 series mesh Wi-Fi systems. eero Insight is a tool that helps collect usage data to enable ISPs to foresee and resolve Wi-Fi issues early. The tool is expected to help in reducing the time spent to resolve Wi-Fi issues by 30 percent.

It is also offering a subscription service called eero Secure that can be deployed with mesh Wi-Fi systems to offer advanced security and privacy features and parental controls. The security subscription service blocks malware, spyware, phishing and other malicious threats from customers' devices. This tool is claimed to have helped ISPs to increase customer retention by up to 40 percent.

Further, the company is offering the all-new eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi systems to ISPs that supports the faster Wi-Fi 6 technology and includes a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. This enables users to manage their internet experience with an ISP co-branded mobile app, which allows them to pause the internet, and share their network with friends or guests.

