Amazon Unveils Design For Second Phase Of Arlington Headquarters - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon has unveiled a proposed design for the second phase of its Arlington, Virginia headquarters. It remains committed to creating 25,000 jobs and investing $2.5 billion in Arlington over the next decade, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will develop 2.8 million square feet of new office space distributed across three 22-story buildings.

The project also includes an all-electric central heating and cooling system that will run on 100% renewable energy from a solar farm located in Pittsylvania County in southern Virginia, procured in collaboration with Arlington County. It will align with the company's Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

