Amazon Unveils Amazon Grocery, With More Than 1,000 Grocery Items Across All Categories

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the launch of Amazon Grocery, a new private label brand featuring high-quality food items. The new private label brand unites Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly brands into one cohesive grocery essentials collection. The selection includes everything from milk and olive oil to fresh produce, meat and seafood, with most products priced under $5. Amazon Grocery products are available now online at Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh online and in stores across the country.

Jason Buechel, Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and CEO at Whole Foods Market, said: "During a time when consumers are particularly price-conscious, Amazon Grocery delivers more than 1,000 quality grocery items across all categories that don't compromise on quality or taste - from fresh food items to crave-worthy snacks and pantry essentials - all at low, competitive prices that help customers stretch their grocery budgets further."

