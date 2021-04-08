US Markets
AMZN

Amazon union election tally expected to start, turnout 55%

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

U.S. regulators are expected to start tallying votes in Amazon.com Inc's closely watched union election in Alabama later on Thursday or early Friday, union officials said.

By comparison, 432 other mail-ballot elections from mid-March 2020 through September 2020 saw turnout of 72%, according to data disclosed by the NLRB in a decision last year. In the nearly six months prior to that — pre-dating the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States — mail-ballot turnout was 55%, the NLRB decision document said.

