US Markets
AMZN

Amazon UK working to minimise 'Black Friday' disruption after Extinction Rebellion protests

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Amazon said it was working to minimise potential disruption to customers on "Black Friday" discount day after climate activists from Extinction Rebellion targetted 13 of its depots in the United Kingdom.

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O said it was working to minimise potential disruption to customers on "Black Friday" discount day after climate activists from Extinction Rebellion targetted 13 of its depots in the United Kingdom.

"We have a large network of sites across the UK and are working to minimise any potential disruption to customers," said an Amazon spokesperson.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular