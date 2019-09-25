Amazon turns to celebrity voices to bolster use of its virtual assistant Alexa

SEATTLE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, one of a range of new features designed to attract more users to the service.

The news, along with announcements of more voice-controlled Echo speakers, a multilingual mode for Alexa and an additional privacy feature for deleting voice recordings regularly, underscores the investment the world's largest online retailer is putting into voice-controlled computing, a new area of technology in which it is competing against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google Assistant and Apple Inc's AAPL.O Siri.

Amazon's celebrity voice feature will cost $0.99, Senior Vice President David Limp said at an event in Seattle announcing the news.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

