Amazon turns to celebrity voices to bolster use of its virtual assistant Alexa

Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, one of a range of new features designed to attract more users to the service.

The news, along with announcements of more voice-controlled Echo speakers, a multilingual mode for Alexa and an additional privacy feature for deleting voice recordings regularly, underscores the investment the world's largest online retailer is putting into voice-controlled computing, a new area of technology in which it is competing against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google Assistant and Apple Inc's AAPL.O Siri.

Amazon's celebrity voice feature will cost $0.99, Senior Vice President David Limp said at an event in Seattle announcing the news.

