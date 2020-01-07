Amazon Tops Roku In Active Users

(RTTNews) - Amazon(AMZN) on Monday announced that its streaming device Fire TV has crossed 40 million active users. This number compares with the nearest competitor Roku's (ROKU) 32.3 million active accounts as stated in its most recent earnings release in November 2019.

Amazon's Fire TV stick, launched in 2014, is currently available in more than 100 countries. Roku sells its streaming devices in as less as 20 countries, North America being the top market. Roku has smaller presence in countries including the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Mexico and a number of Latin American countries. On Monday, Amazon announced the expansion of its Fire TV Edition program spreading to new devices including soundbars, more smart TVs and cars. Close on the heels, Roku also announced a new program called "Roku TV Ready", under which consumer electronics companies will display a "Roku TV Ready" badge on devices to show that the gadgets have been tested and certified to work with Roku TV. In the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, Amazon had more than 30 million active users of Fire TV. Roku was just behind with 29.1 million active accounts. In the second quarter, Amazon added 4 million new customers while Roku could add only less than half of it - 1.4 million. During the third quarter also Roku could not come close to Amazon's new addition of 3 million users. Roku added just 1.7 million new users during the period. By the end of third-quarter Amazon's FirevTV customer base grew to more than 37 million while Roku's stood at 32.3 million. Now, Roku's financials. In the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, it had registered revenues of $206 million. In the second quarter, revenue grew to $250.1 million, while the growth was marginal in the most recent third quarter, at $260.9 million. The company had reported wider net loss in the third quarter of $25.16 million or $0.22 per share than its second-quarter loss of $9.33 million or $0.08 per share. The bottom line was hurt by increased operating expenses. In the first quarter, loss was reported at $9.73 million or $0.09 per share.

Roku is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on February 19. Amazon is expected to publish its earnings results on February 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.