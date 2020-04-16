Amazon To Suspend French Operations Over Inadequate Covid-19 Measures

(RTTNews) - Online retail giant Amazon.com (AMZN) has announced it will temporarily stop its operations in France.

Amazon will suspend all distribution operations in its six warehouses in France until at least April 20, according to an internal document.

"The company is forced to suspend all production activities in all of its distribution centres in order to assess the inherent risks in the COVID-19 epidemic and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its employees (during that period)," Amazon said in a document obtained by Reuters.

The decision came after a French court ruled that the company must limit its operations to delivery of essential goods only, while it conducts a thorough assessment of contagion risk at its warehouses.

Amazon currently employs approximately 10,000 people at its French warehouses, according to the court ruling.

