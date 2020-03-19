US Markets

Amazon to shut down Queens, N.Y. hub after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Rebekah Mathew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that one of its associates had tested positive for coronavirus at its Queens, New York delivery station and it will temporarily shut down the hub for additional sanitation.

The company said it will send associates home with full pay.

