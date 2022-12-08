US Markets
Amazon to roll out TikTok-like shopping experience in social commerce push

December 08, 2022 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Thursday it will roll out a TikTok-like feed on its e-commerce app, hoping to attract new shoppers through a stream of photos and videos from their favorite influencers.

The move comes as shopping activity slows in response to an uncertain economy and decades-high inflation. The feature is also geared at enticing young audience who respond to formats like short videos, popularized by TikTok and Instagram.

Users can access the feed by clicking on a "light bulb" button on the bottom bar in the Amazon app. The feature will be available to select U.S. users early this month and roll out to all users in the country over the coming months.

Amazon has warned that its fourth-quarter sales could fall below expectations, and it recently moved to cut thousands of corporate roles.

