News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Amazon to roll out ads on Prime Video in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

September 22, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Recasts para 1, adds background in paragraphs 2 and 3

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O Prime Video users will see ads on shows and movies from early next year unless they subscribe for an ad-free tier that would be at a higher cost, the tech giant said on Friday.

Amazon's move follows similar roll-outs by rivals Netflix NFLX.O and Walt Disney DIS.N.

The streaming industry has been facing a slowdown in new sign-ups as subscribers struggling with high inflation and interest rates dial back entertainment spending and other discretionary expenses.

The U.S. tech giant said the advertisements will be introduced in the United States, the UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

Amazon will roll out an ad-free subscription tier for an additional $2.99 per month for U.S. Prime members. Prime subscription in the U.S. currently costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

The company added it would share pricing for other countries at a later date.

Live event content such as sports will continue to include advertising even if the subscriber has paid for the ad-free plan, Amazon said.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
NFLX
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.