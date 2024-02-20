News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon To Replace Walgreens Boots Alliance In Dow Jones Industrial Average

February 20, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average or DJIA and Dow Jones Transportation Average or DJTA effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 26.

S&P noted that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index change was prompted by DJIA constituent Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) decision to split its stock 3:1, which will reduce Walmart's index weight due to the price weighted construction of the index. Walmart will remain in the DJIA.

S&P said Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) will replace JetBlue Airways Corp. (BLU) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average. The index change was prompted by JetBlue's low weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point caused by its low share price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
JBLU
SPGI
UBER
WBA
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.