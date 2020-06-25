Amazon To Rename Seattle Arena As 'Climate Pledge Arena'

(RTTNews) - Amazon said it has secured the naming rights to Seattle's new multipurpose arena, changing its name to "Climate Pledge Arena" from KeyArena.

"Instead of naming it after Amazon, we're calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

The arena will be the official home for Seattle's NHL team and WNBA's Seattle Storm.

The company said the arena will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action to achieve net zero carbon by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Amazon expects that the arena will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world. The site will be developed in partnership with Amazon, Oak View Group, and NHL Seattle.

According to Amazon, the arena will have all-electric operations and be powered with 100% renewable electricity, both from on-site solar panels and off-site renewable energy.

The arena will generate zero waste from its operations and events. It will use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL. At least 75% of the arena's food program will be sourced locally on a seasonal basis to support regional farmers and producers, and all viable unused food from events will be donated to local community food programs, Amazon said.

The 18,100-seat multi-purpose venue located at Seattle Center is expected to host 200 events each year, including NHL Seattle, three-time WNBA world champion Seattle Storm, live music and entertainment from the world's biggest stars, and City of Seattle community events.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.