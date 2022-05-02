Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for treatments, including abortions

May 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Monday told employees it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses yearly for non-life threatening medical treatments, among them elective abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.

The decision makes the online retailer the latest company after Citigroup Inc C.N, Yelp Inc YELP.N and others to answer state-government curbs around the procedure by helping staff bypass them.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

