Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for treatments, including abortions

Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Calif. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Amazon.com Inc on Monday told employees it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses yearly for non-life threatening medical treatments, among them elective abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.

The decision makes the online retailer the latest company after Citigroup Inc C.N, Yelp Inc YELP.N and others to answer state-government curbs around the procedure by helping staff bypass them.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

