Amazon To Pump $9 Bln Investment Into Singapore's Cloud Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services is planning to invest 12 billion Singapore dollars, equivalent to $9 billion, to develop Singapore's cloud computing infrastructure over the next four years.

"This investment will create a ripple effect across Singapore by increasing economic growth and cloud adoption," said AWS country manager Priscilla Chong.

The proposed investment, announced at the AWS ASEAN Summit in Singapore, aims to meet the growing demand for cloud computing services, enhance digitalization, and facilitate the adoption of artificial intelligence in the Southeast Asian country.

Additionally, the planned investment is expected to create around 12,300 full-time jobs every year and conduct workshops for businesses to adopt artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Chong continued, "Starting with our investment in Singapore in 2010, AWS has continued to strengthen their commitment to the ASEAN region, sharing the uplift digital skills across the nations, providing secure and resilient infrastructure consistently across the region."

Chong further added that since 2017 AWS has imparted cloud computing training to over 400,000 people in Singapore, and plans to "continue to invest in upskilling and improve productivity" in the upcoming years.

Speaking about the AWS investment, Tan Kiat How, senior minister of state at Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, said, "Cloud service providers like AWS play an important role in improving the digital economy ecosystem. Besides being a foundational digital infrastructure for organizations, cloud service providers enable enterprises to easily access digital resources like compute and storage, as well as advanced capabilities like AI and generative AI."

Besides Singapore, AWS has planned to allocate resources worth approximately $35 billion in several countries including Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. The company is also working on developing data centers in Malaysia and Thailand, Bloomberg reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.