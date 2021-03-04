Amazon to Partner With the NFL for Exclusive Game Broadcasts

Inside sources told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday afternoon that the NFL and giant technology company Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are in the process of working out a deal for exclusive game broadcasting on Prime Video. While the details are still being worked out, the new plans could be finalized sometime during the week of March 8, according to the unnamed sources.

Amazon is specifically zeroing in on the NFL's Thursday night games. Many of these games, under the terms of the agreement, would thereafter appear only on Prime Video and on local television networks in the area where the game is being played. Fidelity notes even if the partnership is finalized, Amazon won't gain exclusive Thursday night game broadcast rights until some point following the 2022 season, when Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOX) broadcasting contract for those games ends.

Image source: Getty Images.

The exclusive broadcasting rights would reportedly cost Amazon more than Fox is currently ponying up, according to the same sources. While Fox pays $660 million each season for its Thursday night NFL deal, the payment would rise to approximately $1 billion per season should Amazon takes over. The NFL also plans to hike its prices for other television networks broadcasting its Sunday and Monday night games, in many cases doubling the fees.

Amazon Prime has, of course, been in the streaming business for years. However, a previous attempt to stream an NFL game resulted in extremely low viewer numbers compared to major sports TV network broadcasts, Fidelity says. The move does appear to be in line with Amazon's strategy of expanding its available major content, which has even led to rumors the tech giant might acquire ailing theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.