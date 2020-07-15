Amazon To Open New Fulfillment Center In City Of Pflugerville, Texas

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it plans to open a new fulfillment center in the city of Pflugerville, Texas.

The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create 1,000 new full-time jobs, with Amazon's benefits and minimum starting wage from $15 an hour.

At the new 820,000 square-foot fulfillment center employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

The company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

