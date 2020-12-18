Amazon To Open Fulfillment Center In South Dakota; Create 1000 Full-time Jobs

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) said Friday it plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of South Dakota in Sioux Falls. The site, expected to launch in 2022, will create 1,000 full-time jobs with pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

Employees At the new 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

Amazon noted that from 2010 to 2019, it has invested more than $1 million in South Dakota, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state. The company's investments in the state contributed an additional more than $469,000 into the state's GDP during the same time period.

There are more than 3,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in the state growing their businesses with Amazon.

