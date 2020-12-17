Markets
Amazon To Open Fulfillment Center In North Little Rock, Arkansas

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Thursday announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new, full-time jobs.

"We are proud to be expanding our operations in Arkansas with our newest facility in North Little Rock and we are excited to create over five hundred new, full-time jobs for the local community," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment. "Amazon is grateful for the continued support we've received from local and state leaders and we look forward to leveraging our scale for good to support this great community."

