Amazon To Open Fulfillment Center In Illinois - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Friday plans to open a new fulfillment center in Channahon, Illinois. The more than one-million-square-feet facility will help create 500 new full-time jobs, starting at $15 an hour with comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

The fulfillment center will be used to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $4 billion in the state through its local fulfillment center and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to thousands of employees in the state.

On top of Amazon's $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs.

Amazon's fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering, and many of those local organizations are based in Illinois.

