Amazon To Open Fulfillment Center In Deltona, Florida; Create More Than 500 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) said that it plans to open a fulfillment center in Deltona, Florida, creating more than 500 new, full-time jobs with pay of $15 an hour.

The company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match, starting on day one.

The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. All associates at the Deltona center will go through hours of safety training and have access to continuing education opportunities through Amazon's upskilling programs such as Career Choice.

In this program, the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

The new fulfillment center will total more than one million square feet. It will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

Amazon said it has created more than 13,500 full-time jobs in Florida since first launching fulfillment operations in the Sunshine State in 2013. Currently, Amazon operates facilities in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

