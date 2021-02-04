Amazon To Open Fulfillment Center In Alcoa; To Add 800 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. is planning to create nearly 800 full-time jobs at its new fulfillment center in the city of Alcoa in the state of Tennessee. The new 634,812 square foot-facility is scheduled for opening in 2022.

The company currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee. It has also announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet in late 2021, which will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs.

The Alcoa facility will be Amazon's third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company's eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State.

At the new center, Amazon employees will work to pick, pack, and ship small-sized customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, earning a starting wage of $15.

Full-time employees will also receive comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one, the company said.

Amazon is also offering employees up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave as well as other benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which particularly provide flexibility to new parents.

Amazon intends to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.

Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee's grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs. It has totally invested $1.5 billion and created more than 25,000 jobs across all three grand divisions of the state.

Last week, the e-commerce giant had announced plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create more than 3,000 new corporate and technology jobs over the next several years. Earlier in January, the company said it will expand investment in Metro Detroit area with five new buildings and will create more than 2,000 permanent full- and part-time jobs.

In December last year, Amazon announced plans to open new fulfillment centers in Carencro in Louisiana, San Antonio in Texas, Sioux Falls in South Dakota, North Little Rock in Arkansas, Missouri City in Texas and Oklahoma City in Oklahoma. Most of these are expected to be opened in 2021 and could create over 4,500 new, full-time jobs.

