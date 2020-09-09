Amazon to open 2 new fulfillment centers in Canada's Ontario
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday it plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Ontario next year, in a move that would create 2,500 new jobs in Canada's most-populous province.
Fulfillment centers are giant warehouses that help Amazon and other online retailers store many products, ship them and handle returns quickly.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is on an expansion spree on the back of a meteoric rise in its business, thanks to a surge in online orders during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
In April and May, Amazon hired for 175,000 jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers to keep up with the demand.
