Amazon to offer auto insurance in India

Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit on Thursday said it will begin offering auto insurance, making India the e-commerce giant's first market for the service.

Amazon Pay, the India unit's payments arm, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer car and motor-bike insurance, the company said in its blog.

The insurance is currently available on Amazon's app and mobile website.

Customers of Amazon's Prime loyalty programme -- which promises free movies and music streaming as well as faster deliveries for an annual 999 rupees ($13.36) -- will get extra benefits and more discounts, Amazon said.

Amazon's service will compete with local rivals including digital payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazar, which is backed by SoftBank .

India is one the fastest growing markets for Amazon, although it has had to face several regulatory hurdles.

