Amazon to make no concessions to EU on $1.4 bln iRobot deal - Politico

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O has decided against offering concessions to the European Commission for securing approval for its planned $1.4 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp IRBT.O, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

EU antitrust regulators said in November that the deal for the robot vacuum maker may squeeze out rivals on Amazon's online marketplace, which is an important channel for robot vacuum cleaners (RVCs) in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The companies have until the end of Wednesday to make an offer to tackle European Union objections, the report added.

The e-commerce giant declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((HarshitaMary.Varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.