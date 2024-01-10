News & Insights

Amazon to make no concessions to EU on $1.4 bln iRobot deal - Politico

January 10, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O has decided against offering concessions to the European Commission for securing approval for its planned $1.4 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp IRBT.O, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

EU antitrust regulators said in November that the deal for the robot vacuum maker may squeeze out rivals on Amazon's online marketplace, which is an important channel for robot vacuum cleaners (RVCs) in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The companies have until the end of Wednesday to make an offer to tackle European Union objections, the report added.

The e-commerce giant declined to comment, when contacted by Reuters.

