Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The e-commerce giant in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon's corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Salesforce Inc CRM.N said on Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms Inc META.O to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

