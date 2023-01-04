US Markets
Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ

January 04, 2023 — 06:43 pm EST

Written by Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The e-commerce giant in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon's corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Salesforce Inc CRM.N said on Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms Inc META.O to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
