Amazon to lay off employees in Prime Video, Studios divisions

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

January 10, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

(Changes sourcing)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com said on Wednesday it will lay off several hundred employees in its Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

"We've identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: AMAZON.COM LAYOFFS/ (UPDATE 1)

