Amazon to launch online shopping service in South Africa in 2024

October 17, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. ecommerce firm Amazon AMZN.O said on Tuesday it would launch its online shopping service in South Africa in 2024, entering a market dominated by Naspers' NPNJn.J TakeAlot.

The online retail giant said starting on Tuesday, independent sellers in South Africa could register their businesses on its marketplace website.

