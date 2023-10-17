Amazon to launch online shopping service in South Africa in 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. ecommerce firm Amazon AMZN.O said on Tuesday it would launch its online shopping service in South Africa in 2024, entering a market dominated by Naspers' NPNJn.J TakeAlot.

The online retail giant said starting on Tuesday, independent sellers in South Africa could register their businesses on its marketplace website.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

