Amazon to launch $2 bln venture capital fund to invest in clean energy - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.Owill launch a $2 billion internal venture capital fund that will focus on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The new fund will be called "The Climate Pledge Fund", the report said, adding that it will invest in companies across a number of industries such as transportation, energy generation, battery storage, manufacturing and food and agriculture. (https://on.wsj.com/3fQxIDk)

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

