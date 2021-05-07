Amazon To Invest More In British Columbia; To Add 2000 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Amazon plans to expand its investments in British Columbia, that will create more than 2,000 jobs, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

This follows Amazon being recognized as one of the top 100 employers of BC in February 2021.

Sumegha Kumar, Director of Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations, Amazon Canada said, "Our new facilities will help us meet our customers' growing demand for great products and faster delivery times while also expanding the service and support we can provide to the thousands of local small businesses selling their products on Amazon."

Amazon's expansion plans in British Columbia include an advanced robotics fulfillment centre in the Port of Vancouver, to be launched in late 2021, a new sort centre in the City of Langley, one delivery stations each in Pitt Meadows and Delta, to be opened in later 2021, and another delivery station in Langley Township, which was launched in mid-February.

Amazon has invested more than $3 billion in British Columbia over the last decade creating about 5,500 full-and part-time jobs in the province.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.