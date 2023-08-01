News & Insights

Companies
AMZN

Amazon to invest $7.2 bln in Israel, launches AWS cloud region

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 01, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O said on Tuesday it is planning to invest about $7.2 billion through 2037 in Israel, and launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the country.

Amazon's cloud services in the region will allow the country's government to run applications and store data in data centers located in Israel.

"The establishment of the Region will enable us to migrate substantial governmental workloads to the cloud, and we are confident that it will help us accelerate digital transformation in the public sector," said Yali Rothenberg, accountant general of Israel.

AWS is Amazon's cloud computing platform, used by companies such as Netflix NFLX.O, General Electric GE.N and Sony 6758.T, enabling storage, networking and remote security.

With the expansion, AWS will be available in 32 geographic regions, the company said, adding that its investment in Israel will contribute about $13.9 billion to Israel's gross domestic product.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesBioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
NFLX
GE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.