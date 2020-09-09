Amazon To Host 2020 Career Day; 33,000 Jobs On Offer

(RTTNews) - Tech behemoth Amazon (AMZN) Wednesday announced it will host its 2020 Career Day on September 16 and said it there are 33,000 new corporate jobs on offer.

Amazon said it will give the attendees of 2020 Career Day the opportunity to learn about the 33,000 corporate and tech jobs currently available across the country, and the thousands of additional hourly positions in the company's operations network to be announced soon.

Amazon will also mobilize 1,000 of its recruiters to provide 20,000 career coaching sessions to attendees in a single day.

Amazon currently has 33,000 openings for jobs that include Amazon's smart home device, Alexa; Amazon Web Services (AWS); Operations Technology and Prime Video.

Anyone can participate in Career Day 2020 by going to amazon.jobs/careerday to register and book an appointment with an Amazon recruiter.

"COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work," said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Amazon. "We've created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company - and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels. We are glad to be able to mobilize more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere."

Last year, 17,000 job seekers attended Amazon Career Day events in six U.S. cities - and more than 200,000 people applied for jobs in the week leading up to the even

