Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct. 13-14
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.
The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, Amazon is aiming for an early kickstart to the holiday season with the new timing.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
