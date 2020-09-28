US Markets
AMZN

Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct. 13-14

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14. The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.

The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Amazon is aiming for an early kickstart to the holiday season with the new timing.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular