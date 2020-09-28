Amazon to hold Prime Day event on Oct. 13-14

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Monday it would hold its annual shopping event, Prime Day, on Oct. 13 and 14.

The company earlier this year postponed the two-day shopping event, started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Amazon is aiming for an early kickstart to the holiday season with the new timing.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

