Amazon To Hire 75,000 Associates In Fulfillment And Logistics Network

(RTTNews) - Amazon plans to hire 75,000 associates in its fulfillment and logistics network across the U.S. and Canada. It offers a $100 benefit to new hires who come to Amazon already vaccinated for COVID-19, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

The open roles offer an average starting pay of over $17 per hour, plus sign-on bonuses in many locations of up to $1,000. In addition, the company offers full-time employees benefits, including health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, paid parental leave, and access to various company-funded upskilling opportunities.

The locations with the most open roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

