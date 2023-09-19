Amazon To Hire 250,000 Employees In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Amazon said that it will hire 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and 30,000 of those will be across California.

According to the company, a diverse range of roles-from packing and picking to sorting and shipping-are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. The flexibility of jobs available come with a wide range of hours-full- and part-time-and excellent pay and benefits.

"... A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years-likely more, including our annual wage investments-and that's on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and heath care benefits on day one," said John Felton, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.