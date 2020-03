Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on virus worries

March 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Monday it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to tackle a surge in online orders, as consumers shop heavily fearing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon said it would invest over $350 million to raise the pays for these employees in the U.S. and Canada by $2 an hour, 2 pounds in the UK and about 2 euros in the European Union.

It currently pays $15 an hour for workers in its U.S. fulfillment centers.

