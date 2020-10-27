Amazon to Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers as Demand Is Expected to Soar

With the coronavirus pandemic creating a swell in online shopping demand, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to add employees as it anticipates another demand surge for the holidays. Early in the pandemic, the company added 100,000 new full- and part-time workers.

The company says it has promoted more than 35,000 operations workers across North America this year, and now will add another 100,000 seasonal workers in anticipation of the holiday crunch.

Image source: Amazon.

Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, Alicia Boler Davis, said in a statement that many of the 35,000 newly promoted workers joined the company through seasonal hirings, similar to the one announced today.

The company said the new jobs will focus on "stowing, picking, packing, shipping, and delivering customer orders," but will also include a variety of other positions needed for IT, human resources, safety, and operating robotics. Amazon pays its workers a minimum of $15 per hour, and it said many of the new job locations include holiday bonus incentives.

Last month, Amazon said it was adding another round of 100,000 full- and part- time positions in the U.S. and Canada as it opened new warehouse facilities, bringing its total global workforce to approximately 1 million.

The boost in online shopping has been reflected in Amazon's financial results. For its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, its net sales grew to $89 billion, up 40% compared to the prior year period. When the company reports third-quarter results on Thursday, Oct. 29, it said it expects sales to be up between 24% and 33% compared to 2019. Any boost from the company's Prime Day sales event that occurred this month won't be seen in its financial reports until fourth-quarter results are announced.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Howard Smith owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.