Amazon to hike prices of some music subscription plans from Feb

Jan 19 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February.

The price of Amazon Music's 'Unlimited Individual Plan' will go up by $1 to $10.99 per month, while its 'Unlimited Individual Student Plan' will go up to $5.99 from $4.99 per month, according to the company's FAQ page.

The company said the updated pricing starts on Feb. 21 and customers will begin seeing the new price on their bill following that date.

Amazon raised its music streaming service's price for Amazon Prime members in May last year, according to a Verge report.

The company raised the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17% in February last year, looking to offset higher costs for shipping and wages. It subsequently raised prices in Europe in July.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rahat.Sandhu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.