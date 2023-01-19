US Markets
AMZN

Amazon to hike prices of some music subscription plans from Feb

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 19, 2023 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by Rahat Sandhu for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February.

The price of Amazon Music's 'Unlimited Individual Plan' will go up by $1 to $10.99 per month, while its 'Unlimited Individual Student Plan' will go up to $5.99 from $4.99 per month, according to the company's FAQ page.

The company said the updated pricing starts on Feb. 21 and customers will begin seeing the new price on their bill following that date.

Amazon raised its music streaming service's price for Amazon Prime members in May last year, according to a Verge report.

The company raised the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17% in February last year, looking to offset higher costs for shipping and wages. It subsequently raised prices in Europe in July.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rahat.Sandhu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.