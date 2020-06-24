Amazon To Fund Computer Science Education For Elementary Schools In Dallas ISD

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. and Dallas Independent School District or Dallas ISD said the e-commerce giant will provide funding for computer science education and teacher professional development for all 154 elementary schools in the school district.

The funding for Dallas ISD is part of Amazon's $50 million investment to increase access to computer science/science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM education across the U.S.

The funding, primarily through the company's childhood-to-career program, Amazon Future Engineer, is expected to benefit more than 78,000 students.

The Amazon Future Engineer program intends to expand computer science education access to more students from low income, under-served communities.

Amazon said it is partnering BootUp, a non-profit professional development provider specializing in elementary school education, to bring computer science to these schools.

BootUp has modified its programs to work in a virtual setting, due to the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming school year.

In addition to supporting Dallas ISD, Amazon Future Engineer is funding computer science education for almost 200,000 elementary school students at more than 400 schools across the U.S.

More than 180 high schools in Texas are participating in the Amazon Future Engineer program. Three students have received a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship and guaranteed Amazon internship.

In April, Amazon had said it would donate $3.9 million to provide virtual computer science curriculum and training to 500,000 students as well as 12,000 teachers in 700 under-served and underrepresented communities in Virginia amid the coronavirus outbreak. The donation was from the Amazon Future Engineer program.

Amazon also announced a plan in April to donate 8200 laptops, worth more than $2 million, to elementary students in Seattle Public Schools in Washington State to help towards the continuous learning plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.