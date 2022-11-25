Amazon To Face Strike On Black Friday

Markets
(RTTNews) - A coalition of employee organizations, spanning across 30 countries, is planning to protest against Amazon on Black Friday. The Make Amazon Pay initiative is demanding the company to pay fair wages, and will be holding strikes around the world.

Last week, Amazon announced job cuts, starting with devices and services division, citing difficult economy. The company reported 798,000 employees at the end of 2019 but had 1.6 million full- and part-time employees as of December 31, 2021, a 102 percent increase.

