Amazon To Develop Robotics Innovation Hub; To Add Jobs

(RTTNews) - Online retail giant Amazon.com (AMZN) Wednesday announced plans to invest $40 million in a new 350,000-square-foot robotics innovation hub in Westborough, Massachusetts.

The new state-of-the-art Amazon Robotics innovation hub is expected to create 200 tech and advanced manufacturing jobs in Westborough. It is set to open in 2021.

The new 350,000 square feet facility, developed by Atlantic Management of Framingham, MA, will feature corporate offices, research and development labs, and manufacturing space and will be in addition to Amazon Robotics' current site in North Reading.

"We're excited to grow our teams in Massachusetts and take advantage of the talent and regional connectivity that MetroWest offers," said Tye Brady, Amazon Robotics' Chief Technologist. "This will be a world-class facility, where our teams can design, build, program, and ship our robots, all under the same roof. This expansion will allow us to continue to innovate quickly and improve delivery speed for customers around the world."

