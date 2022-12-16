Markets
Amazon To Develop Games Workshop's Intellectual Property Into Film, Television Productions

December 16, 2022 — 02:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Games Workshop Group PLC has reached an agreement in principle with Amazon Content Services LLC for Amazon to develop Games Workshop's intellectual property into film and television productions and for Games Workshop to grant Amazon associated merchandising rights. Amazon will be commencing certain development activities in order to facilitate the project. The Group noted that it is intended that rights will initially be granted to develop the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Games Workshop Group PLC said it makes no change to forecast for the period ended May 2023.

