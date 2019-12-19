US Markets

Amazon to deliver 3.5 bln packages through own network in 2019

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it was on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year through its in-house delivery network.

Amazon, with its growing network of delivery planes, trucks and vans, is regarded as a potential long-term threat to FedEx Corp FDX.N and United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N, both of which have long counted the e-commerce company as a customer.

A Morgan Stanley analysis from last week estimated that Amazon logistics delivered about 20% of company's packages last year and nearly 46% in 2019 through August.

The brokerage estimated the Amazon delivery network will move 6.5 billion packages for the company by 2022, more than UPS at 5 billion and FedEx at 3.4 billion.

Amazon said it now has 150 U.S. delivery stations employing more than 90,000 people.

