US Markets
AMZN

Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 20, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Add details

March 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Monday it would cut 9,000 jobs in its cloud services, advertising and Twitch units, the latest Big Tech company to announce a second round of layoffs in the face of a possible recession.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company had added substantial amount of staff in the past few years, but the uncertain economy has forced it to choose cost and headcount cuts.

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms META.O said it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, following the first mass layoff in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.