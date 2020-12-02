Amazon To Create More Than 2,000 Permanent Jobs In Nevada - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced its continued investment in Nevada with eight new buildings across the state to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations. The sites are anticipated to create more than 2,000 permanent full- and part-time jobs. The company's new fulfillment center in North Las Vegas will create 1,500 new full-time jobs when it opens in 2021.

Amazon currently operates 11 sites in Nevada that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, employing more than 10,500 full- and part-time employees across the state.

