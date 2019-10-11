Amazon To Create More Than 1,000 Jobs In Idaho

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. said it plans to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs at its first fulfillment center in Idaho that will open in 2020.

The new 650,000 square feet-facility will be located in Nampa, Idaho. The jobs at the new fulfillment center will will provide employees comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon robotics.

Amazon intends to fulfill customer orders such as books, electronics and toys from the new fulfillment center.

The e-commerce giant noted that there are more than 11,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Idaho, who are reaching new customers on Amazon products and services. These customers will be supported by the company's Fulfillment By Amazon offering.

Amazon said all its employees will go through safety training and ongoing coaching. They will also have access to the company's upskilling programs such as Career Choice.

Since the program's launch, over 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.

Amazon will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, even if the skills are not relevant to a career at the company itself.

In addition to Amazon's minimum wage of $15, full-time employees will receive full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting from the first day on the job.

The company is also offering employees up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave as well as other benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back.

Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will enable employees to access training to move into highly-skilled roles in the company, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

In September, Amazon had revealed its plans to expand its Chicago Tech Hub and create 400 new tech jobs in fields of cloud computing, advertising, and business development.

Similarly, in July the retail giant had announced its intention to open two new fulfillment centers in Ohio, one in Akron and the other in Rossford. The centers will help create more than 2,500 full-time jobs.

