Amazon To Create 3,500 New Tech And Corporate Jobs Across Six US Cities - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday plans to create 3,500 new tech and corporate jobs across six cities in the United States. The company expects to hire for a variety of roles, from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers.

The company will expand its Tech Hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, and San Diego. Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh, among others.

In addition, the company is currently hiring for nearly 20,000 positions in the U.S., drawing from diverse pools of talent to fill roles across tech, corporate and customer fulfilment.

Amazon will invest more than $1.4 billion in these new offices, which will host teams supporting businesses across the company.

Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.