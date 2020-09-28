Markets
AMZN

Amazon To Create 3,500 Jobs At Vancouver, Toronto In Coming Years - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) said the company plans to create 3,500 new corporate and tech jobs at its Canadian Tech Hubs in Vancouver and Toronto. The jobs will include software development engineers, user experience designers, speech scientists working to make Alexa smarter, cloud computing solutions architects, sales and marketing executives, and more. Three thousand of the new jobs will be in Vancouver.

Amazon noted that more than 800 tech and corporate roles are currently open at Amazon in Canada. The company currently has more than 21,000 full- and part-time employees across Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular