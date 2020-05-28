Amazon To Convert 125,000 Temporary Workers To Permanent Roles

(RTTNews) - Amazon said it will convert 125,000 of the 175,000 temporary workers it hired in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, to permanent full-time employees in June.

The e-commerce giant had hired the temporary employees in March to meet strong consumer demand amid the lockdown. The job openings were in Amazon's fulfillment centers and its delivery network.

At that time, the company said it saw a "significant increase" in online demand for products, particularly from persons most vulnerable to being out in public.

Amazon had promised employment to people who were economically impacted, as they lost jobs or were furloughed in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel.

"As the long-term picture becomes more clear, we're providing the opportunity for 125,000 of those who came on with us seasonally to stay with Amazon and transition into a regular, full-time role beginning in June," Amazon said in a blog post Thursday.

The conversion of the seasonal workforce into permanent roles likely indicates strong sales by Amazon amid the pandemic.

In April, Amazon had reported a profit for the first quarter that fell short of estimates, while revenues grew 26 percent and beat analysts' expectations.

Regular, full-time employees at Amazon will have benefits package from their first day on the job, including a minimum wage of $15 an hour and employer-offered health insurance as well as retirement plans.

These workers can also join training programs like "Career Choice" that will help them launch into a different career at Amazon or other companies.

Amazon also said it is investing nearly $4 billion to keep its employees and partners in its operations network safe. This includes investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of Amazon facilities, process changes for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and to develop the company's own COVID-19 testing capabilities.

